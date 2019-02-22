Kriti Sanon Upped Her Fashion Game With Desi Jhumkis, Black Dress, And Chignon Ponytail Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A contemporary dress, elaborate earrings, and a dramatic hairdo- well, Kriti Sanon's latest look was mainly about these three elements. She definitely upped her style statement with this attire and avatar. Kriti's look was dramatic and she exuded hot boho vibes. This was Kriti's most experimental look of this week so far and she totally wowed us.

So, the diva wore a black-hued shirt dress, which was quarter-sleeved and marked by modern design aesthetics. It was an asymmetrical collared attire with a matching belt and Kriti pulled it off with a lot of confidence. She gave her ensemble a contrasting and comfy touch too by teaming it with white sports shoes. With this, Kriti made a strong case for pairing sneakers with a dress.

She took a fashion risk as well by accessorising her western attire with ethnic oxidised jhumkis. This teaming is not quite everybody's cup of tea but Kriti rocked this look. It gave her avatar a desi touch. The heavy kohl was beautifully balanced by a soft pink lip shade. However, it was her chignon ponytail, which totally caught our attention and inspired us. We thought Kriti Sanon looked beyond amazing. What do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.