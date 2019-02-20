ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sunshine Yellow Or Leaf Green: Which Resort Dress Of Kriti Sanon's Did You Like More?

    By
    |
    Kriti Sanon Fashion

    Kriti Sanon has been promoting her upcoming movie, 'Luka Chuppi' and she is also giving us dress goals. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her dress game is strong and recently, she gave us resort wear ideas. Well, she looked absolutely chic in both the outfits. Let's decode her dresses.

    Kriti Sanon Style

    So, coming to her first dress, it was designed by Saaksha & Kinni. Kriti exuded cool vibes with this number and gave us an awesome pairing idea. So, the actress wore a sleeveless dress that was splashed in a green hue and accentuated by white checkered patterns. Her dress came with a belt and was enhanced by sheer fabric. She teamed her dress with a blue and brown checkered shirt, which was loose and went well with her attire. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes. Kriti wore minimal jewellery, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

    Kriti Sanon Luka Chuppi

    The second dress of hers was absolutely summer-worthy and something we wanted to slip into right away. She wore a maxi dress that came from the capsule summer line of Arpita Mehta. It was a beautiful dress, which was splashed in sunshine yellow hue and notched up by white stripes. The dress was totally asymmetrical and marked by ruffled edges. Kriti teamed her dress with a matching cloak that was touched up by white thread-like add-ons. She paired her dress with beige-hued sandals, which went well with her attire. Kriti accessorised her look with multi Haidyn earrings, which came from Deepa Gurnani's eponymous label. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses completed her look.

    So, which resort attire of Kriti Sanon's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: kriti sanon luka chuppi
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue