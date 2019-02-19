Kriti Sanon's Vibrant Abstract Dress Will Beat Your Mid-week Blues Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon gave us a vibrant outfit goal recently. She was dressed in a quirky dress, which came from the label, Kanika Goyal. Her attire was cheerful and with this, she gave us another dress goal of the day. The actress donned this ensemble for 'Luka Chuppi' promotions and was styled by Sukriti Grover. It seemed like a perfect dress for beating mid-week blues.

So, Kriti wore lightweight separates that seemed fun and were totally eye-catching. Her attire made for an ideal casual party-wear number. It was a bright number that featured abstract prints in the shades of blue and red. It came with a sheer cloak, which totally notched up her ensemble. Kriti's ensemble was enhanced by ruffled edges and she teamed it with dark blue-hued pencil heels.

The diva accessorised her look with chic rings and hoop earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a bold red lip shade and subtle kohl. The cheekbones were accentuated by pink touches and the messy ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.