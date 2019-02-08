ENGLISH

    Kriti Sanon's Breezy Attire Is What You Would Want To Wear For Your Next Airport Outing

    By
    |
    Kriti Sanon Airport Look

    Kriti Sanon was recently spotted at the airport and gave us a casual fashion goal of the day. She looked impressive in her airport outfit, which was enhanced by laidback sensibilities and at the same time made her look a class apart. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Kriti Sanon Fashion

    The actress, who is busy promoting 'Luka Chuppi' these days, wore a pantsuit but totally exuded breezy vibes. Her attire was a departure from the typical formals and with this, she gave us an airport fashion goal. Kriti wore a plain cream-hued top that was slightly grainy in texture and teamed it with brown-hued pyjamas with a subtle sprinkle of floral patterns. Her quarter-sleeved baggy jacket matched with her pyjamas and that completed her attire.

    Kriti Sanon Style

    She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, which colour-blocked her attire. She kept her look jewellery-free but accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's airport look? Wouldn't you want to wear this attire for your next airport outing? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
     

