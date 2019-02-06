Kriti Sanon's Latest Handwoven Attire Is Inspired By Nature And Exudes Desi Vibes Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon is all wrapped up in the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Luka Chuppi', which also has Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The actress wore this pretty number for a recent Rajeev Masand interview and she had all our attention. It was a modern attire but clearly exuded desi vibes. Let's take a look at her attire.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti wore a handwoven number, which came from the label Ereena. The dress was from their latest collection, 'Bhoomi Bhoomi', which the label showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. This quarter-sleeved dress of Kriti's was woven in silk and it was sharply V-necked. Her dress was accentuated by a dramatic belt and also featured a subtle front slit.

She teamed her dress with white flats, which complemented her look. Kriti wore minimal jewellery, which included chic rings and hoop earrings. The jewellery went well with her attire and the makeup was refreshingly dewy with a soft pink lip shade and impeccable mascara accompanied by an eye shadow. The cheekbones were also highlighted by pink touches and the puffed bun hairdo rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's attire and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.