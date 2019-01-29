ENGLISH

Sanon Sisters, Kriti And Nupur Gave Us Absolutely Groovy Party Wear Ideas

By
Sanon sisters, Kriti And Nupur were spotted at the wrap-up party of Kriti's upcoming movie, 'Luka Chuppi'. They were also seen at the Calendar launch event of Daboo Ratnani. The siblings looked their stylish best at the event and gave us some fun party-wear ideas. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Talking about Kriti first, the actress wore a dazzling outfit, which we thought looked smart. She wore a sleeveless top that was accentuated by myriad vibrant sequins and accents and she paired it with a structured leather skirt. Kriti looked impeccable and she gave her party look a sporty touch by wearing white-hued sports shoes. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and light kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Nupur, on the other hand, looked cute in her one-shouldered dress with full-sleeves. She wore a flared number and teamed it with a classy belt. Her dress was dark in colour and enhanced by pink dots. She paired it with black-coloured pencil heels. The makeup was natural and marked by a light pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her party avatar.

So, whose party wear number did you like more- Nupur or Kriti's? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
