Kriti Sanon Mirrored The Spirit Of Modern Day Princess In This Stunning Gown

Kriti Sanon is probably one of the few celebs who has not had any fashion failure. Always dressed to perfection, the stunning Kriti gave us the dreamiest attire of the week as she stepped out in a Mark Bumgarner's splendid dress. Her traffic-stopping gown was certainly awesome and had us falling head over heels in love with her.

It was dramatic and a very bold attire and Kriti pulled it off with utmost grace and panache. Well, the 'Dilwale' actress definitely gave us the #ootd and left our jaws dropping. We loved the structural bodice of her attire that was highlighted by a ruffled off-shoulder collar. It clearly enhanced her lithe frame and made her look sexy as ever.

Kriti's skirt was voluminous and pleated and we thought it was amazing. We totally loved her grey metallic gown and thought that with each dress, Kriti is only getting better and better. Today on the green carpet of IIFA 2018, Kriti absolutely portrayed the modern princess avatar.

Styled to T by Sukriti Grover, her Valliyan and Outhouse trinkets perfectly accentuated her gorgeous avatar. Her makeup was fresh and dewy and middle-parted loose hairdo beautifully complemented her look.

Kriti Sanon bowled us over again and we totally think that she is now among our top five fashionistas. Well done Kriti, keep on impressing us always.