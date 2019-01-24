Kriti Sanon's Shirt-style Dress Is The Vibrant Formal Number That We All Need

Kriti Sanon has proved to us yet again that her fashion sense is evolved. Her fashion sense is individualistic and impeccable. This time, she went for a bright green number for the trailer launch of her movie, 'Luka Chuppi'. Kriti looked gorgeous in her attire. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the diva wore a shirt-style dress, which was formal in structure and glamorous in touch. This dress of hers was three-quarter-sleeved and came with an overlapping skirt, with a subtle slit. It was a striped outfit, perfect for office parties and evening dates. Kriti looked beyond amazing in her attire, which she teamed with pointed white-hued pumps.

She kept the accessories light and accentuated her look with light rings and complementing studs. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted pink lip shade. The smoky kohl spruced up her beautiful avatar. Kriti's side-swept wavy tresses wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's fashion statement of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.