Kriti Sanon's Yellow Printed Dress Is Perfect For Chilled Out Cafe Outing With Friends Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon's dress game is strong and she gave us another dress goal at the latest promotion of her upcoming film, 'Luka Chuppi'. She wore a total chilled out dress for the occasion and looked stylish as always. Let's decode her outfit and look, which has absolutely wowed us.

So, the gorgeous actress wore a round-necked dress that was half-sleeved and splashed in a lemon yellow hue. Her dress came with a belt and was accentuated by bold black prints. It seemed like a comfy dress, something which you could wear for a light-hearted evening time with friends. However, Kriti upped her style quotient by pairing her dress with a black-coloured sheer cloak that was intricately adorned with floral prints.

Kriti teamed her ensemble with black pencil heels, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a chic ring and hoop earrings. Her makeup was refreshing and marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.