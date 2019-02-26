Kriti Sanon's Dress Is Something That You Must Wear For Your Weekend Party Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon's dress game is only getting stronger. She has been promoting her film, 'Luka Chuppi' and recently the actress graced the sets of Super Dancer 3 with Kartik Aaryan. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was one of the judges at the show and the trio looked super awesome. However, let's just talk about Kriti's dress here, which clearly wowed us.

So, Kriti sported a wispy dress, which was designed by Gauri & Nainika. Her dress was structured with an off-shouldered corset bodice, which came with flowy sheer sleeves. Kriti's attire was splashed in a light silver hue and enhanced by subtle orange-hued prints. It was a glittering number, which the actress paired with beige-hued pencil heels.

Her floral danglers went well with her dress and were designed by Deepa Gurnani. She also wore chic rings to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with accentuated cheekbones, heavy kohl, and a pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.