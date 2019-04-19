ENGLISH

    Wow! Kriti Sanon Surprises In A Goth Look At Manish Malhotra's Party

    By
    |
    Kriti Sanon Fashion

    Kriti Sanon also graced the Chandon party hosted by Manish Malhotra. She wore an ultimate party attire for the occasion, which was absolutely bold. Kriti's party look had a bit of Goth touch and well, we thought she was one of the best-dressed divas at the event. Let's decode her attire and stylish look.

    Her attire was dipped in black and grey hue, with the black choker top that was lacy and asymmetrical and Kriti paired it with a grey textured skirt, which came with a buckle belt. The actress also teamed her ensemble with a long black jacket that totally spruced up her stylish avatar. She also wore black sleek heels, which went well with her ensemble. Her ensemble came from the labels, Cinq àSept, H&M, Asos, and Tresmode.

    Kriti Sanon Style

    As for the accessories, Kriti wore large hoop earrings that elevated her style quotient. The makeup was marked by dewy touches with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her stunning avatar. Kriti certainly looked a class apart. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
