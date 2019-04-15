Kriti Sanon Exudes Comfy And Carefree Vibes With Her Refreshing Airport Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in her all-white ensemble, which exuded comfy vibes. The actress was snapped at the airport and she looked smart as ever. The actress gave us a slightly refreshing outfit to look forward to but not something too out of the blue as well. It was the kind of an outfit that we could have easily donned.

So, Kriti wore a sleeveless long top, which featured a deep front slit and was absolutely figure-flattering. Her attire was enhanced by an overlapping detail and she paired it with flared pants, which gave her attire an easy going, carefree touch. The teaming of her outfit was awesome and Kriti also wore flat sandals in order to spruce up her look.

The actress notched up her avatar with dark shades and the makeup was nude-toned. Her makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her airport look. We thought Kriti looked drop-dead stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.