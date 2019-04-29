Kriti Sanon's Green And Black Athleisure Outfit Is Totally Sassy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked fabulous and gave us a street-style sporty look. Well, she made a strong case for separates and gym wear. With this ensemble, the actress also gave us styling cues and upped her style quotient. Let's decode her attire and avatar of the day.

So, Kriti wore black-hued separates, which consisted of an asymmetrical crop top and straight-fit pants. It was a classy combination and Kriti notched up her avatar by pairing her ensemble with a neon green quarter-sleeved jacket and white sports shoes, which went well with her look.

The actress kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was natural with nude touches. She accentuated her makeup with a kohl and a muted-toned lip shade. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon's fashion game is only getting stronger with time. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.