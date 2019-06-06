ENGLISH

    Kriti Sanon Brings Alive The 60s Fashion With Her Off-duty Outfit

    A budding fashion icon, Kriti Sanon inspired us fashionably recently. The actress gave us an outdoor casual look, which we thought was perfect for a laidback weekend outing. She wore separates and gave us very 60s and 70s vibe with her ensemble. She looked cute in her outfit and inspired us fashionably. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Kriti wore an ensemble, which consisted of a cute yellow top and distressed denim shorts. Her cropped top was notched up by subtle prints and her shorts were white-hued. It was simply an awesome combination and Kriti pulled it off with a lot of aplomb and confidence. She teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes, which went well with her look.

    The actress kept her look light and simple and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was natural and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her off-duty avatar. So, did Kriti Sanon wowed you with her fashion statement? Let us know that in the comment section.

    kriti sanon celeb spotting
     

