Tandav: Amyra Dastur Sizzles In Shimmering Mint Green Saree At The Trailer Launch Of Her Web Series

Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunil Grover starrer web series titled Tandav is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January. The web series also features Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles. Recently, the trailer launch event was held in Mumbai, where Amyra arrived flaunting a shimmering mint-green designer saree. The actress looked extremely gorgeous and made many heads turn. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it for fashion goals.

So, for the event, Amyra Dastur was decked up in a mint-green saree, which came from ace designer Manish Malhotra's label. It was a tulle saree that was accentuated by golden and silver delicate zari and sequin embroidered work while the border of her saree was heavily embellished. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, she draped the floor-sweeping sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a strapless plain mint-green blouse. The Made In China actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings from Anmol and silver-toned rings by Mahesh Notandass.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Amyra slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink blush, and maroon lip shade spruced up her look. The Rajma Chawal actress let loose her side-parted curly tresses and looked super stunning.

We absolutely loved this saree look of Amyra Dastur. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram