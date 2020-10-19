Navratri 2020: Amyra Dastur’s Festive-Perfect Outfits Beckon Us To Dress Up Traditionally Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Today marks the third day of Navratri and our enthusiasm level only increases with the days.. However, the confusion on what to wear for the next day still continues but hey, don't you worry as we have got you covered! If you are an ethnic fashion lover and love dressing up traditionally, these three festive-perfect outfits from Amyra Dastur's fashion wardrobe are worth-investing in. She recently, took to her Instagram feed to share her pictures and inspired us. So, let us take a close look at her all three outfits and decode them.

Amyra Dastur’s Red And White Printed Lehenga Amyra Dastur was decked up in a beautiful white lehenga, which was accentuated by blossoming tiny red florals and green leaves patterns. She teamed her flared lehenga with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline matching choli and draped a heavily embroidered red net dupatta. The diva's lehenga was by Shloka Sudhakar and she accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and necklace. Slight contouring marked by a tiny silver bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip tint, spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses and looked pretty. Amyra Dastur’s Blue Printed Separates Amyra Dastur opted for blue-hued separates from the label Spring Diaries, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints. Her separates consisted of a half-sleeved plunging-neckline crop top and high-waist matching flared midi skirt. The brown-hued braided leather belt added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of brown sandals and upped her look with a cute black sling bag. Amyra sported a blue and white mask by Ishika Sippy, which matched with the hue of her outfit. She let loose her side-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows and kohled eyes. Amyra Dastur’s Brown Lehenga Amyra Dastur was dressed to impress in her lovely brown lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate golden patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved keyhole-neckline designer choli and completed her look with a plain net dupatta. The actress notched up her look with gold-toned earrings and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She tied her tresses into a ponytail and curled her side strands.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Amyra Dastur? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Amyra Dastur