Amyra Dastur’s Throwback Picture Flaunting Blue Maxi Gives Us Glimpse Of Her Happier Days

Coronavirus pandemic has created a big mess in the country due to which we can't step outside and visit our favourite places. We are isolated in our own house and of course we miss the fun which we used to have before. The same is happening with the celebrities too and they are all out there expressing themselves on their social media. Recently, Made In China actress Amyra Dastur took to her Instagram feed to post a throwback picture as she missed her happier days. Dressed in a beautiful blue maxi, the diva looked phenomenal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Amyra Dastur sported a strappy plunging-neckline full-length blue maxi. Her gorgeous maxi dress was accentuated by layered ruffles. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress looks extremely pretty as she was clicked running in the middle of the train path. She completed her look with a pair of brown-hued shiny sandals. The diva ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with silver-toned bangles and exquisite choker neckpiece that featured drop detailing.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Amyra slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look. The Kung Fu Yoga actress let loose her mid-parted layered tresses. With a smile on her face, she definitely looked happy.

Missing her happier days, Amyra expressed herself with a caption that said, 'Here's to happier days #memories #takemeback #staypositive'.

We really liked this blue maxi of Amyra Dastur. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Amyra Dastur

