From Janhvi Kapoor To Amyra Dastur, The Best 5 Fairytale Dresses That Will Surely Make You Dreamy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, not just love and romance, when it comes to fashion also, we want to create fairytale moments. We want dresses for those dreamy parties, where we could stun everyone and give them a surreal fashion moment, isn't it? If you are one of those, who want to take a stylish departure from reality and embrace abstract, even if for a day, we have got you covered. From Janhvi Kapoor to Amyra Dastur, we have curated and decoded five best fairytale outfits for you that will put you in a dreamy state of mind. So, here are the divas in their fairytale numbers.

Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Janhvi Kapoor's White Dress

Styled by Mohit Rai, this white-hued dress was probably one of the dreamiest outfits Janhvi Kapoor has donned till now. The Ghost Stories actress wore it for the Vogue Power List 2019 event and looked straight out of fairytales. Her white dress with feathered details from House Of ExC absolutely exuded dreamy vibes and she looked like a character from a snowy land. It was an off-shouldered number with sharp feathered accents. Her attire was cinched at the waist with an intricately-done silver embellished belt that added to the fairytale quotient. She paired her dress with glittering silver pumps from Louboutin. She sported multiple earrings, which were crafted from diamonds and came from Gehna Jewellers and Irasva. The dainty rings were from Diamantina Fine Jewels. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and light pink eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl. Her middle-parted tresses with flicks completed her fairytale look.

Courtesy: Mohit Varu

Malaika Arora's Red Dress

If Janhvi Kapoor exuded fairytale vibes from a snowy land, Malaika Arora radiated fairytale vibes from a fiery land. She wore this gorgeous blazing red dress for the Global Spa Awards 2019. Her statement red dress was a result of a collaboration between H&M and Giambattista Valli. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her red outfit featured a plunging neckline with ruffled sleeves and softly pleated short voluminous skirt. The dress was asymmetrical with cape and Malaika teamed her dress with silver sandals. She upped her look with layers of pearl necklaces that came from H Craft Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and wine red lip shade, which went well with her look. The deep pink eye shadow with light kohl spruced up her look. The impeccable bun rounded out her fairytale avatar.

Courtesy: The House Of Pixels

Deepika Padukone's Black And Pink Gown

Deepika Padukone gave us a dreamy moment too when she stepped up her fashion game with this gorgeous Giambattista Valli number. She looked amazing in her attire, which she wore for the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival 2019. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's ensemble featured an off-shouldered black bodice and voluminous and layered baby pink skirt, which accentuated the dreamy effect. We loved the colour-block in her attire and she accessorised her look with light danglers and a ring. The makeup was nude-toned with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, soft kohl, and pink eye shadow. The puffed waves-like bun enhanced her fairytale look.

Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Printed Attire

Posed confidently against the neon blue backdrop with meticulously placed flower arrangements and chandeliers, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja actually seemed to be in some fairytale party and with her dress, she made us reminiscent of the movies like The Princess Diaries. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she wore a dramatic gown that was designed by Stephane Rolland. Her attire featured a sleeveless black-hued bodice, which was contrasted by exaggerated ivory white balloon sleeves. The skirt was voluminous with sheer accents and the sprinkle of black abstract accents added to the surreal effect. Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with dainty earrings but her jewel-toned hairband was what caught our attention the most. The makeup was dewy with red lip shade and the neat bun rounded out her fairytale avatar.

Courtesy: Tiana Kamte

Amyra Dastur's Pink And White Dress

Dressed in a pink and white dress, Amyra Dastur looked like a dream at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. She wore a Michael Cinco dress that perfectly brought alive the fairytale essence. Her ensemble was fit for red carpet events and fairytale-theme parties. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her dress featured an interesting bodice with sharply-moulded folds and flared skirt with sharp pleats. The dress was cinched at the waist and the sprinkle of glitters added to the dreamy effect. She paired her dress with silver glittery pumps and accessorised her look with dazzling earrings and ring, which was from Her Story. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow, and subtle kohl. The side-parted sleek ponytail wrapped up her fairytale avatar.

So, whose fairytale look did you like the most? Let us know that.