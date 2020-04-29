Malaika Arora And Other B-Town Divas’ Sequin Gowns Are What You Can Flaunt At Cocktail Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Weddings are the perfect occasion, where you can dress up in your favourite designer outfits, for which you have been waiting for so long. From lehengas to sarees, for weddings, you usually end up picking ethnic outfits but cocktail parties can give you a chance to flaunt your western evening gowns. Now, choosing the perfect gown is also a tough task. But don't you worry! We have come up with five sequin gowns straight from Bollywood divas wardrobe that are extremely stunning and will help you stand out from the crowd. So, let us take a close look at these gownsand decode them.

Malaika Arora In A Brown Sequin Gown Malaika Arora donned a full-sleeved round-collar brown sequin gown from the label Galina Podzolko and looked extremely stunning. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her body-hugging gown featured flared hem and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The Dabangg actress upped her look with pastel-hued nail paint and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, brown eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-toned lip shade. Malaika let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses. Urvashi Rautela In A Red Sequin Gown Urvashi Rautela looked ravishing in a red sequin backless gown by fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi. It was a full-sleeved body-hugging gown that featured pleated flared hem and she paired it with silver heels. The Pagalpanti actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and ring. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade elevated her look. Urvashi left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Neutral-Toned Sequin Gown Jacqueline Fernandez sported a sleeveless halter-neck neutral-toned gown by Yousef Al Jasmi, which was accentuated by silver sequins. Styled by Chandini Whabi, her bodycon gown featured asymmetrical cut at the hem, which added to the dramatic quotient. The Attack actress teamed it with a pair of matching sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and rings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Jacqueline let loose her heavy curls and looked gorgeous. Nora Fatehi In A Silver Sequin Gown Nora Fatehi donned a full-sleeved square-shaped neckline silver gown, which came from the label Sandramansour. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by intricate patterns and a front slit, that gave her attire a bold touch. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a pair of pointed matching heels and went jewellery-free. Nora let loose her side-parted poofy wet tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Ananya Panday In A Black Sequin Gown Ananya Panday wore a full-sleeve one-shoulder black sequin gown and looked extremely pretty. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her bodycon gown featured a thigh-high side slit and she completed her look with a pair of criss-cross golden heels. The Khaali Peeli actress notched up her look with gold-toned rings and rounded out her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. Ananya pulled back her tresses into a looped bun.

So, what do you think about their gowns? Whose gown will you pick for an upcoming cocktail party? Do let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani, Chandini Whabi, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela