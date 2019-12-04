From Anushka Sharma To Yami Gautam, Which Diva Was The Best Dressed At This Dazzling Event?

Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma graced the award ceremony last night and wowed us with her fashion statement. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the Sui Dhaaga actress wore a gown by Marmar Halim. It was a stunning ensemble from designer's SS20 collection. Her halter attire was high-neck and featured exaggerated Bishop sleeves. Her outfit of the night was dipped in cream-beige hue and was enhanced by a deep front slit. She paired her attire with complementing shiny golden pumps by Gianvito Rossi. She kept the jewellery game light and upped her look with chic circular earrings. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and contoured pink cheekbones. The sleek waves-like tresses rounded out her avatar.

Amyra Dastur Judgementall Hai Kya actress, Amyra Dastur looked straight out of fairytale in her gorgeous Michael Cinco dress. Styled by Aastha Sharma, it was a sharply pleated dress that featured dramatic bodice with crisp folded detailing. Her attire was sprinkled in ivory and pink hue and featured subtle embellishment. She teamed her lovely dress with shimmering silver sandals, which were from Aldo. She kept her jewellery game minimal with delicate earrings and ring from Her Story. The makeup was enhanced by pink cheekbones and matching lip shade. The eye makeup was subtle with pink touches and sleek side-parted ponytail completed her party look.

Waluscha De Sousa Waluscha De Sousa also looked stunning in her attire. She wore a black-hued number, which was designed by Gavin Miguel. It was a short black dress that was contrasted by dramatic metallic drape, which was floor-length. It was an edgy number and Waluscha pulled it off like a piece of cake. She teamed her dress with matching black pumps. Styled by Anjali Singh Shekhawat, Waluscha kept her jewellery game minimal with dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

Mouni Roy Styled by Sanjana Batra, Mouni Roy made a strong case for red gown with her attire. She wore a bodycon red gown by Albina Dyla. Her attire featured plunging neckline with tailored sleeves. It was a beautifully embellished gown and Mouni looked impressive in it. She teamed her attire with sandals from Steve Madden. The Gold actress accessorised her look with chic rings from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was spruced up by matte pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and mascara-perfect eye makeup with pink eye shadow. The wavy layered tresses were highlighted and that rounded out her avatar for the night.

Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry also graced the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards. She wore an ivory gown for the occasion and her attire was by Liz Martinez Bridal. It was a contrasting number, which exuded dreamy vibes. The bodice of her attire featured tiny floral appliqués and it was cloaked by matching net layer that was also marked by similar pattern. Sophie's attire also featured a flowy diaphanous drape, which accentuated her look. She wore elegant neckpiece and rings. Her jewellery was from Anmol and Diamantina Fine Jewels. Her makeup was nude-toned with matte light wine-hued lip shade. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani made a yellow spalsh at the event. She wore a full-sleeved sheer-fitted dress by Pankaj & Nidhi. Her dress came from the designer duo's 2019 collection, Mosaiq. The tulle bodice of her attire featured crystal embroidery and the citrine yellow attire was also accentuated by mosaic rose-patterned hand-cut appliqué. The Kabir Singh actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and she upped her style quotient with gold rings. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl and glossy pink lip shade. The side-parted tresses rounded out her glamourous avatar.

Pranutan Bahl Pranutan Bahl looked amazing in her Neeta Lulla gown that was embellished and accentuated by silver hue. Her attire featured plunging neckline and a deep slit but more than the silhouette, we liked the exaggerated puffy ivory sleeves, which were subtly sequinned. Pranutan teamed her attire with silver sandals from Steve Madden. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the Notebook actress notched up her look with sparkling drop earrings from Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. Her cheekbones were contoured and the lip shade was pink. Pranutan's eye makeup was marked by impeccably-applied kohl with pink touches and the middle-parted wavy ponytail wrapped up her look.

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh also attended the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards and for the occasion, she wore a dress by Dany Atrache Couture. Rakul wore a soft beige long dress that featured a halter bodice with plunging slit neckline. The sleeves of her attire were asymmetrical and flowy and the dress was flared at the hem. Her breezy dress came alive with blue and yellow floral accents. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she wore chic rings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Her sandals were by Dyuti Bansal. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The sharply middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Malavika Mohanan Malavika Mohanan flaunted a sassy pantsuit look, which we so loved. Her attire was not quite everybody's cup of tea but she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Malavika's attire consisted of tailored long coat and matching denims with white piping. She paired it with grey bralette and nude-toned sheer camisole top. Styled by Archa Mehta, the actress notched up her look with quirky danglers that were from Minerali and a smart watch by Rado. The makeup was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-parted highlighted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday looked amazing in her colour-blocked attire. Styled by Ami Patel, she wore a dress from the label, I Love Pretty. Her dress consisted of a pink ruffled bodice and black leather column short dress. The pink ruffled portion of her dress was accentuated by quirky clock patterns in black hue. She paired her dress with black and nude-toned pointed heels. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. However, it was her sleek tresses that gave her wet effect and elevated her look.

Divya Khosla Kumar Like Malavika Mohanan, Divya Khosla Kumar also gave us pants look but her attire was more glam than edgy. Divya wore a textured and embellished jumpsuit by Tarik Ediz. Accentuated by dark shade of golden, her attire was belted and featured a plunging neckline. The statement belt of her attire lead to a voluminous black drape, which gave it a gown effect. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Divya Khosla upped her look with dazzling earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tousled tresses rounded out her look.

Nushrat Bharucha Nushrat Bharucha took an embellished turn at the awards event. Styled by Chandani Zatakia, Nushrat wore a full-sleeved golden embellished gown by Reem Acra. Her gown was enhanced by sheer accents and subtle silver embellishments. She wore complementing sandals by Public Desire. The actress accessorised her look with stunning rings from Farah Khan World. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, soft golden eye shadow, and pink cheekbones. The middle-parted impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Adah Sharma Adah Sharma kept the quirk alive with her blue and black dress, which came from EyeCandy by Pinky & Sheshank. It was a blue and contrasting black-hued dress and Adah's jewellery game was strong. So, the dress was sleeveless, short, and splashed in black hue. Her attire also featured a slit and a blue layered and ruffled gown was also attached to the dress. Styled by Juhi Ali, she paired her dress with dazzling heels by Stuart Weitzman. She accessorised her look a spunky choker and complementing bracelet and hand jewellery. Her jewellery was from Etsy. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and sleek side-parted tresses.

Sonal Chauhan Sonal Chauhan wore an ivory number for the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards. Her dress was partly enhanced by feathery accents and partly by embellished details. Styled by Devraj Das, her dress was one-shouldered with feathery accent bodice and shimmery skirt with a sharp side slit. Her mesh gown came from Yas Couture by Elie Madi. She teamed her gown with white peep-hole sandals by Kurt Geiger. Her sparkling diamond earrings were from Miära Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and the waves-like sleek tresses wrapped up her look.