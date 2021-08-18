Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, And Other Divas Have Dress Goals For Those Running Out Of Dress Ideas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dresses are what we want and keep running out of ideas and inspiration. We feel you and so we have a new set of dress goals for you, flaunted by the divas. Actresses including Amyra Dastur, Radhika Apte, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Janhvi Kapoor sported dresses recently, which beckoned us to dress shopping. So, we have decoded their dresses for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Amyra Dastur's Lime-Green Dress

Amyra Dastur looked amazing in her lime-green dress that was sleeveless and featured cinched waist. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, Amyra's tiered dress was belted with asymmetrical hem and a deep side slit. Her dress came from the label, Beach City and she paired her dress with a pair of silver sandals from Public Desire. She accessorised her look with swirl-shaped danglers that upped her style quotient. Her makeup was highlighted by wine-red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: vijal

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Pink Floral Midi Dress

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked pretty as peach in her pink floral midi dress that featured a slit neckline and slits on the waist. Her sleeveless dress was accentuated by green-toned floral accents and her dress came from the label, Zara. She wore this dress for a lunch outing with friends at Opa Mumbai. She notched up her look with a dainty ring and hoops. The makeup was marked by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The softly-curled wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Yellow Shirt Dress

Shilpa Shetty Kundra stunned us all with her smart yellow shirt dress that was collared and featured a cinched and belted waist. The dress was accentuated by exaggerated flowy sleeves that gave a cape effect. Styled by Mohit Rai, her dress was designed by Alex Perry. She teamed her dress with yellow heels that came from Christian Louboutin. She spruced up her look with dazzling gemstone jewellery that included rings and a pendant necklace. The jewellery was from Jet Gems and the makeup was marked by glossy dark-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: RAF

Radhika Apte's Polka-Dotted Dress

Radhika Apte slayed it in a polka-dotted dress that came from the label, Summer Somewhere. Her structured dress featured a plunging neckline and puffed full sleeves. With a white base, her dress was enhanced by black polka dots. She paired her dress with a pair of stylish white sandals, which went well with her attire. She upped her style quotient with a pair of hoops that came from Inaya. The makeup was marked by glossy brown lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's Turquoise-Blue Dress

Janhvi Kapoor exuded soothing vibes with her pretty turquoise-blue dress that was sleeveless and backless. Her dress flowy and featured a knotted belt, and the dress was ruffled and tiered. The dress was paired with transparent-strapped golden heels, which complemented her attire. She elevated her style quotient with tiny silver hoops. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The wavy puffed tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose dress did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.