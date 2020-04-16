ENGLISH

    Amyra Dastur Mesmerizes Us With Her Ethnic Look In Heavily Embellished Gown In Her Latest Covershoot

    Amyra Dastur is among the rare actresses in the film industry who has been leaving no stone unturned to keep the interest of her fans alive during these quarantine days. From giving coronavirus safety tips to treating all with her gorgeous pictures, the actress has been taking extra care of her fans. Well, no doubt her fashion photoshoots are always worth-watching. Recently, Amyra turned cover star for Fablook Magazine's April Issue and shared the cover picture of it on her Instagram feed. Dressed in a beautiful embellished gown, the Made In China actress looked wow. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    Hello April 🌙🌟✨ . @fablookmagazine #covergirl #april2020 🦋 Wearing @mani.akarshan.official ✨ Jewellery - @deepagurnani @glamnoir 💎 Makeup - @maquillagebyrajita 💄 Hair @sanapathan104 👑 Styling Team - @krishi1606 @snehavyas04 🎩 Shot by @subhankar_barui_official 📸 PR & Shoot managed by @akshat_gutgutia ⚜️

    A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93) on

    So, for the cover shoot, Amyra Dastur donned a sleeveless plunging neckline ivory gown, which came from the Akarshan Mani couture. It was a beautiful ethnic attire that was accentuated by intricate embroidery and heavy embellishments. Styled by Krishna and Sneha Vyas, the Prassthanam actress upped her ethnic look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and few bracelets by Deepa Gurnani and the label Glamour Night.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Amyra slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress left her side-parted layered tresses loose, which suited her well.

    We really liked this outfit of Amyra Dastur. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Amyra Dastur

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
