Airport Fashion: Amyra Dastur And Taapsee Pannu Flaunt Comfy And Eye-Catching Traditional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Taapsee Pannu and Amyra Dastur inspired us to wear something traditional to the airport. While Amyra exuded modern ethnic vibes, Taapsee's outfit was enhanced by bohemian touch. They both looked stunning in their comfy outfits and we have decoded their traditional wear for some awesome airport fashion inspiration.

Amyra Dastur's Peacock-Blue Kurta Set

Amyra Dastur wore a peacock-blue full-sleeved kurta and paired it with palazzo trousers. Her round-necked kurta was accentuated by gold motifs and she teamed her ensemble with golden strapped sandals, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with chic rings, a gold watch, and carried a smart red purse with her. The mask was enhanced by striped and floral patterns. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and the long sleek tresses completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu's Floral Sharara Set

Taapsee Pannu radiated bohemian vibes with her attire and the styling upped her look. She wore a sharara set that featured a sleeveless kurta and matching flared pyjamas. Her kurta set was accentuated by subtle blue floral patterns on a white base. She paired her ensemble with a pair of red and white flat sandals. As for mask, she wore a printed pink chain-style mask and also spruced up her look with a polka-dotted pink hairband. Taapsee carried a jute bag with her that was highlighted by a pink feathered accent. The makeup was light and the curly hairdo rounded out her avatar.

So, whose airport look did you like more? Let us know that.