Qubool Hai Actress Surbhi Jyoti Sizzles In Black In Latest Photoshoot And The Internet Is On Fire! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If we talk about what we all have been doing during these quarantine days, the common answers are laying on bed, scrolling our Instagram feeds, and watching the celebrities slaying it in their gorgeous outfits. However, the Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti has topped our list of the most-active celebrity on Instagram, as she has been constantly treating us with her fashion photoshoots. After slaying it in many gorgeous outfits, Surbhi, recently took the internet on fire, as she shared another series of pictures, where she is seen sizzling in black attire. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Surbhi Jyoti donned a full net-sleeved plunging-neckline black mini dress, which consisted of a net-fabric layer. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, the Ishqbaaaz actress completed her look with a pair of multi-hued high heels that featured criss-cross detailing. She went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with neutral-toned nail paint.

Her makeup game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, brown-hued shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Naagin actress let loose her highlighted tresses, which was curled very well.

We really liked this outfit of Surbhi Jyoti and she looked absolutely ravishing in it. Also, her makeup was on-point and went well with her look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

