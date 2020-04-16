Qubool Hai Actress Surbhi Jyoti’s Pretty Grey Dress Is Perfect To Flaunt At House-Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti is among the rare actresses in the TV industry who has been treating us with her fashion photoshoots one after the other these days. With her wow outfits, she has been giving us major fashion goals. Recently, Surbhi shared yet another series of pictures from her ongoing photoshoot sessions, where she is seen slaying in her pretty grey-hued dress. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Surbhi Jyoti sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline grey-hued dress, which came from Ananya Arora-The Label. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, her midi dress was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice and high-low hemline. The tin band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Ishqbaaaz actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with heavy multi-layered silver-toned neckpiece.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden glittery eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The Naagin actress left her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose.

We really liked this outfit of Surbhi Jyoti and it seemed perfect for house-party. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

