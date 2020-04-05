Qubool Hai Actress Surbhi Jyoti Wows In Peach Flared Ruffle Dress In Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Though Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti has won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting prowess but her sartorial choices has absolutely left them stunned. The diva's Instagram feed is full of wow fashion photoshoots and that's the reason she enjoys massive fan following. Recently, Surbhi shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a peach-hued flared dress, the actress looked marvelous. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Surbhi Jyoti sported a full cuff-sleeved round-collar plunging-neckline peach-hued midi dress. Her flared dress was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice and ruffle-detailing on the hem. Her waist was cinched and it added structure to her attire. The Ishqbaaaz actress teamed her dress with a pair of nude-hued pointed boots. On the jewellery front, she accessorised her look with a metallic plunging necklace that went well with her look.

Coming to her makeup, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and matte nudish pink lip shade spruced up her look. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actress pulled back her tresses into a ponytail while the side strands framed her face and upped her look.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

