    Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti Gives Fashion Goals To All Fusion Outfit Lovers In A Dark-Blue Ensemble

    Naagin actress Surbhi Jyoti is among those actresses in the TV industry, who has been actively involved in fashion photoshoots. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the diva has been treating her fans with a lot of stunning photoshoots in fashionable outfits. Recently, Surbhi posted a series of pictures in a dark-blue hued fusion outfit and she definitely looked marvellous in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    Surbhi Jyoti donned a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline dark-blue fusion ensemble, which came from Rishi & Soujit's collections. Her notch-lapel buttoned-down knit ensemble was accentuated by a few intricate white prints and featured front slit. The midnight blue-hued band type ruffle-detailed belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, she teamed her gorgeous dress with a pair of black boots that went well with her look. The Qubool Hai actress ditched accessories and upped her look with pastel-hued nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks.

    So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

