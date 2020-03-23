Just In
- 1 hr ago Kangana Ranaut’s Jaw-Dropping Fashion Explained On Her Birthday
-
- 2 hrs ago Jamai Raja Actress Nia Sharma Gives Party Fashion Goals In A White Shirt And Black Ruffled Skirt
- 2 hrs ago On Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday, 5 Times The Actresses Aced The Ethnic Beauty Look
- 3 hrs ago Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Graphic Eyeliner Make-up And We’re Hooked!
Don't Miss
- News 68-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai
- Automobiles Auto Industry Offers To Manufacture Ventilators And Medical Equipment Amid Covid-19: Mahindra, VW
- Movies Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With Indra Kumar For Comedy Titled 'Thank God'
- Finance Factors That Triggered Biggest Single-Day Losses On Indian Indices
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Lakshadweep This Summer
- Technology Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5310 Listed Online; Likely To Launch Soon In India
- Sports Coronavirus: Destiny on hold – Liverpool, Serena, Tiger and other greats made to wait
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti Gives Fashion Goals To All Fusion Outfit Lovers In A Dark-Blue Ensemble
Naagin actress Surbhi Jyoti is among those actresses in the TV industry, who has been actively involved in fashion photoshoots. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the diva has been treating her fans with a lot of stunning photoshoots in fashionable outfits. Recently, Surbhi posted a series of pictures in a dark-blue hued fusion outfit and she definitely looked marvellous in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
Surbhi Jyoti donned a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline dark-blue fusion ensemble, which came from Rishi & Soujit's collections. Her notch-lapel buttoned-down knit ensemble was accentuated by a few intricate white prints and featured front slit. The midnight blue-hued band type ruffle-detailed belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, she teamed her gorgeous dress with a pair of black boots that went well with her look. The Qubool Hai actress ditched accessories and upped her look with pastel-hued nail paint.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks.
So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti
ALSO READ: Jamai Raja Actress Nia Sharma Gives Party Fashion Goals In A White Shirt And Black Ruffled Skirt