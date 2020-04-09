Qubool Hai Actress Surbhi Jyoti Rocks Her Yellow Striped Jumpsuit And It’s A Perfect Office-Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Popularly known for her portrayal as Zoya in the serial Qubool Hai, TV actress Surbhi Jyoti has been wowing us with her fashion photoshoots these quarantine days. She has been sharing a lot of pictures in gorgeous outfits on her Instagram feed, which took the internet on fire. Recently, Surbhi shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she is seen sporting yellow striped jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at her suit, which seemed like perfect office-wear.

So, Surbhi Jyoti donned a yellow-hued jumpsuit from the designer duo Rishi & Soujit, which was accentuated by white striped patterns. Her gorgeous suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel plunging-neckline buttoned-down bodice and flared pants. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Naagin actress completed her look with pointed brown sandals and accessorised her look with a pair of hoops.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittery eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Ishqbaaaz actress pulled up her highlighted tresses into a high messy bun.

We really liked this jumpsuit of Surbhi Jyoti and it gave us major office fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

