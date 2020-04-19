Surbhi Jyoti Gives Casual Fashion Goals In Polka Dot Top And Denims In Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti has been treating us with her wow-worthy fashion photoshoots these days and so far, she has been impressing us. From pantsuit to dresses, each outfit of hers is worth-admiring and it's what we can ace very easily. Recently, the Qubool Hai actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting off-shoulder crop-top and denims. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Surbhi Jyoti sported a cuff-sleeved off-shoulder yellow crop top, which was accentuated by brown polka dots and knotted detailing. She teamed it with light-blue hued ankle-length loose denim jeans. Her ensemble came from the designer duo Rishi & Soujit. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, the Naagin actress completed her look with a pair of brown leather heel boots. Surbhi ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with black nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, nude-hued shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Ishqbaaaz actress pulled up her tresses into a half-bun and let loose the remaining highlighted tresses.

Surbhi Jyoti gave us major casual fashion goals in her this chic outfit. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

