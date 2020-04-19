ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Surbhi Jyoti Gives Casual Fashion Goals In Polka Dot Top And Denims In Her Latest Photoshoot

    By
    |

    TV actress Surbhi Jyoti has been treating us with her wow-worthy fashion photoshoots these days and so far, she has been impressing us. From pantsuit to dresses, each outfit of hers is worth-admiring and it's what we can ace very easily. Recently, the Qubool Hai actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting off-shoulder crop-top and denims. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Surbhi Jyoti sported a cuff-sleeved off-shoulder yellow crop top, which was accentuated by brown polka dots and knotted detailing. She teamed it with light-blue hued ankle-length loose denim jeans. Her ensemble came from the designer duo Rishi & Soujit. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, the Naagin actress completed her look with a pair of brown leather heel boots. Surbhi ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with black nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, nude-hued shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Ishqbaaaz actress pulled up her tresses into a half-bun and let loose the remaining highlighted tresses.

    Surbhi Jyoti gave us major casual fashion goals in her this chic outfit. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Aces Masaba Gupta's Denim Attire And The Credit Goes To Her Stylist & B'day Boy Ami Patel

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More SURBHI JYOTI News

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue