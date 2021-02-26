Your Friday Fashion Roundup Ft. Parineeti Chopra, Shahana Goswami, And Amyra Dastur Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This Friday, whether you have some work events (we hope not) or parties to attend (we really hope), we have daily fashion goals for you. So, if you are thinking pants, we have Parineeti Chopra, Shahana Goswami, and Amyra Dastur as fashion inspiration for the day. So, for this Friday fashion roundup, let's decode their outfits.

Picture Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Parineeti Chopra's Brown Pantsuit

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in her brown pantsuit, which she wore for The Girl On The Train promotions. Styled by Mohit Rai, her ensemble came from The Frankie Shop. She wore a halter black top and paired it with brown jacket and matching pants. She teamed her ensemble with black and checkered sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of dainty studs. The coffee-brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl accentuated her look. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Picture Courtesy: sagar

Shahana Goswami's Blue Trousers Set

For Bombay Begums promotions, Shahana Goswami wore an AMPM outfit. She sported icy-blue shirt-style top and paired it with flared pyjamas. It was a textured floral ensemble. A Suitable Boy actress teamed her ensemble with pointed blue heels that came from H&M. Styled by Who Wore What When, she notched up her look with a striking blue nature-inspired ring that came from Dookdi. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The side-parted short bun rounded out her avatar.

Picture Courtesy: Shivam Gupta

Amyra Dastur's Patterned Separates

Amyra Dastur looked amazing in her outfit that consisted of cropped jacket and matching pants. She also paired her ensemble with a jacket. Her ivory-hued outfit was enhanced by black spotted patterns and came from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, she paired her ensemble with pointed ivory pumps. She upped her look with pearl studs and the makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The long tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.