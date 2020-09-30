Just In
Amyra Dastur Looks Radiant In Her Red Kurta Set At The Airport; Carries Her Purse Smartly
This year, because of the global pandemic, we've been missing a lot of airport fashion looks. But with Amyra Dastur spotted at the airport, we just got our latest airport fashion scoop. The actress was clicked at the airport in an all-red ensemble and she looked gorgeous as ever. She wore a traditional ensemble and her styling was done meticulously. We have decoded her airport look for you.
So, Amyra wore a red-hued kurta set that was modern and smart. Her kurta was sleeveless and flared at the hem with pleated details. However, the kurta was cinched at the waist with the help of a light pink belt. A colourful purse was attached to the belt (a great travel-styling here!) and the belt added structure to her kurta. Amyra Dastur teamed her kurta with matching cigarette pants and we loved this combination. However, black-hued pyjamis or pants also would have looked amazing with this kurta and given a colour-blocked effect.
The actress paired her ensemble with golden embellished sandals, which went well with her attire. She also upped her look with dark shades but didn't wear jewellery as such. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Amyra Dastur's attire and look? Let us know that.