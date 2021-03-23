Amyra Dastur Stuns Us With Her Two Outfits; Perfect For Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Amyra Dastur has been promoting Koi Jaane Na and giving us fashion goals. Recently, the actress flaunted two chic outfits and impressed us with her styling game. She was styled by Bornalii Caldeira and we have decoded these two outfits for you. So, if you want to step out in style or party, these are the outfits you need.

Amyra Dastur's Checkered Green Separates

Amyra Dastur looked amazing in her Zara separates. She wore a sleeveless top and paired it with high-waist flared pants. Her attire was accentuated by green and white checkered details and Amyra teamed her ensemble with transparent sandals, which came from Public Desire. She accessorised her look with large gold hoops and complementing rings, which came from the label, Misho. The makeup was light and enhanced by pink lip shade and subtle eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Amyra Dastur's Ruffled Attire

Amyra Dastur looked stunning in her separates, which were designed by Sonam Parmar Jhawar. Her top was one-shouldered and accentuated by ruffled detail on a sleeve and yellow and ivory floral accents. The skirt was enhanced by wrapped details and asymmetrical hem. She paired her ensemble with brown pencil heels, which went well with her attire. Her look seemed jewellery-free and the makeup was natural. The messy ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, which ensemble of Amyra Dastur's did you like more? Let us know that.