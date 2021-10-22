Airport Fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, And Other Actresses Show Us How To Look Comfortably Chic Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Airport outfits should be comfy and particularly if we are flying long hours? So, if you are looking for some relaxed and simple airport outfits that are not only stylish but exactly the ensembles that long flights demand, you have come to the right place. Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Amyra Dastur, and Bhumi Pednekar were the actresses, who gave us airport fashion goals. So, let's decode their outfits for some inspiration.

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Look

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport and her look is what we would call casual chic. The actress mixed formals and casuals. Her ensemble consisted of a white top, a cream structured jacket, and striped trousers. She paired her outfit with a pair of flats and wore a white mask following the safety protocol. Janhvi's accessory game was minimal with delicate earrings and classy shades. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The fringe bun rounded out her avatar.

Bhumi Pednekar's Airport Look

Bhumi Pednekar was also photographed at the airport recently and she looked amazing in her attire. The actress was spotted in a maxi dress that was sleeveless with a plunging neckline and her attire was cinched at the waist with flared hem. Her dress featured checked patterns and she teamed her ensemble with a pair of white sports shoes. Bhumi also wore a blue floral mask and upped her look with black and gold shades. The sleek tresses completed her look.

Amyra Dastur's Airport Look

Amyra Dastur looked pretty in her traditional wear, as she was spotted at the airport. She sported a casual anarkali set that consisted of a half-sleeved kurta with pleated accents and matching pyjamis. Her ensemble had a white base and was enhanced by blue-toned floral accents and silver border. She paired her attire with a pair of embellished kolhapuri sandals. The actress carried a mask with her that she also wore. She also had the signature Louis Vuitton bag in her hand. Her makeup was highlighted by pink tones and subtle eye makeup. The long tresses rounded out her look.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Airport Look

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also took an ethnic turn with her latest airport look. The actress wore a kurta set to the airport that featured a long three-quarter-sleeved kurta and matching pyjamas. Splashed in the shades of purple and pink, her ensemble was enhanced by subtle patterns and she teamed her attire with a pair of flats. She sported a black mask and her makeup was minimally done. The long and sleek middle-parted tresses completed her avatar.

Katrina Kaif's Airport Look

Katrina Kaif gave us gym-wear goals at the airport. The actress travelled smartly with her ensemble consisting of an all-black outfit. She wore black sweatshirt and tights and paired it with a long pink overcoat that absolutely colour-blocked her attire. With this look of hers, she gave us a styling goal and she teamed her ensemble with a pair of sports shoes, adding to the comfort quotient. The actress wore a black mask and sported a no-makeup look. The ponytail wrapped up her look.

So, whose airport fashion and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.