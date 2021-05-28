Rakul Preet Singh, Sonia Rathee, And Amyra Dastur Exude Fresh Vibes In White Outfits, Who Looked The Best? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

White is one of the most positive colours that boosts our confidence and gives peace to our mind and eyes. Wearing white colour not only makes us look beautiful but the hue also exudes fresh vibes. So, if you are looking for perfect white dresses to flaunt, you got to see the lovely dresses worn by these beautiful actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Sonia Rathee and Amyra Dastur at recent different events. So, let's check out their outfits, decode it, and find who was dressed the best.

Rakul Preet Singh In A White Playsuit

For the latest promotional round of her Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, Rakul Preet Singh was dressed to impress in a white short-length playsuit by Deepika Nagpal. Her INR 11,900 dress featured exaggerated sleeves and chain detailing while the matching statement belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Anshika Verma, the actress teamed her dress with pointed dark pink heels from Steve Madden and upped her look with multiple gold-toned rings from Mishi by Suhani Parekh. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, black kohl, eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Sonia Rathee In A White Frill Dress

For a photoshoot, Sonia Rathee was dolled up in a pretty white flared dress and looked extremely beautiful. Her dress was accentuated by frilled border and sharp pleats while the lantern sleeves with circular flounce, added stylish quotient to her look. Her dress was elasticated at the waist that added structure to her attire. The Broken But Beautiful 3 star paired her dress with dusky colour footwear and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a loose and messy low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, overlined lips, and dark pink lipstick, elevated her look.

Amyra Dastur In A White Flowy Dress

Amyra Dastur had a lovely photoshoot in a garden accentuated by radiant yellow flowers. She donned a full-sleeved off-shoulder white flowy dress and looked no less than a fairy in it. Her pretty dress featured a ruffled border. The Rajma Chawal actress notched up her look with red fancy earrings, gold-toned bracelets, and ring. She let loose her mid-parted long curled locks loose and wore a twisted golden headband, which enhanced her look. Slight contouring marked by round brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, pink blush, and dark pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

We found the dresses of all the actresses pretty. But Rakul Preet's playsuit seemed to be the perfect party-wear while Sonia Rathee and Amyra Dastur's dresses looked ideal for casual outings. Whose dress did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram