Film Promotions: Rakul Preet Singh And Huma Qureshi Dazzle In Pretty Red Dresses, Who Looked More Stunning? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Huma Qureshi are on a slaying spree as they are promoting their new films Sardar Ka Grandson and Maharani respectively. For the recent promotional rounds, we saw both the divas flaunting style in their red dresses. While Rakul Preet took summer fashion game a notch higher with her breezy patterned midi, Huma, on the other hand, gave us a red carpet-perfect moment in a bold slit dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked more stunning in their red dress.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Printed Red Dress

For Sardar Ka Grandson promotion, Rakul Preet Singh was dressed to blossom in a loose sleeved red buttoned-down breezy dress, which came from the label Jodi. Her midi dress was accentuated by white zig-zag patterns and she teamed her dress with golden flats that came from Aprajita Toor. Styled by Anshika Verma, the actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned round earrings and rings from Aquamarine while the black wrist-watch upped her look. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low bun while the front strands spruced up her look. Filled brows, subtle black kohl, shiny eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Huma Qureshi In A Red Slit Dress

For promotions of Maharani, Huma Qureshi opted for a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline bright red dress, which came from the label Zwaan. Her dress was cinched at the waist and featured a thigh-high side slit, which added to bold quotient. Styled by Who Wore What When, the diva teamed her dress with open-toe nude-hued heels that came from Paio. Huma notched up her look with blue and green stone-detailed pretty earrings and a ring from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She tied her all blonde highlighted tresses into a stylish high ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, mascara, light eye shadow, and red lip tint elevated her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Rakul Preet Singh and Huma Qureshi? Whose red dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram