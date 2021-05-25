Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi Effortlessly Slays It In Her Chic Trackset; Her Earrings Look Is Cool Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With the success of Army of the Dead and promising trailer of her upcoming webseries Maharani on SonyLiv, Huma Qureshi seems to own this month. While in both the on-screen ventures, she has promoted de-glam fashion sensibility, she has been wowing us with her distinctive and stylish fashion game off-screen. Styled by Who Wore What When, previously for Army of the Dead promotions, she flaunted purple separates and this time, for Maharani promotional round she opted for a printed pyjama set. We have decoded this ensemble for you mentioned the price.

So, giving a major boost to work-from-home fashion, Huma wore a printed trackset from the label, MellowDrama. Priced at INR 13,900, her track set was made out of 100 per cent cotton. The attire featured black-hued abstract patterns on a white base. The contrasting orange tape detail at sleeves and bottom hem accentuated her outfit. It was a structured number and made for a perfect outfit for both formal and casual occasions. In other words, you could wear to your office or on a laidback café outing with friends at some mountainous locale. She teamed her ensemble with printed black sandals, which went well with her attire.

The outfit had our attention but the earrings-styling also fascinated us. She made a strong case for mismatched earrings. She wore a quirky dangler and mismatched it with a sturdy drop earring. Her jewellery came from the label, Zariin. The makeup was beautifully done with glossy peach eye shadow and complementing lip colour. The contoured cheekbones added to the glam effect. However, even more than the makeup, it was her highlighted high-knot bun that impressed us. Well, her bun, for sure, looked like an ideal hairdo for hot and humid days - a hairdo lesson here. Huma Qureshi looked effortlessly chic. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur