Rakul Preet Singh Looks Cute And Awesome In Her Gingham Co-ord Set; Know The Price Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Looking for a fun and cool outfit this summer? Well, we have got you sorted. Lately, Rakul Preet Singh, who appeared in a song video Dil Hai Deewana with Arjun Kapoor, gave us a fresh summer outfit goal. The actress looked awesome and fresh in her ensemble, which we thought was absolutely comfortable. We have decoded Rakul Preet's attire and look for you for some fashion inspiration.

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet wore a pretty co-ord set that came from the label, July Issue by Jyotsna S Bisht. Crafted in cotton, the actress opted for the Skye Co-ord from the label. Priced at INR 11,999, her attire was accentuated by white and blue gingham patterns - the cotton checks pattern. Her stunning outfit consisted of a cropped tube top, blazer, and a pair of shorts. She paired her ensemble with off-white sneakers, which were from Melissa India and went well with her outfit.

She kept her jewellery game light with dainty neckpieces, rings, and a bangle - all of which came from Anaqa by Nishant Tulsiani. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-puffed bob hairdo completed her look. Rakul Preet Singh looked cute in her outfit. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: K Vinayak | Photographer