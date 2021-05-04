Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee’s Fashion; Amaal Mallik Loves The Teaser! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After the success of the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful, which starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, the season three of the ALTBalaji webseries has the fans of the show excited. In the third season, we will see Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead. Sidharth Shukla made news as a winner in Bigg Boss 13 and Sonia Rathee was previously seen in TV serials like Night Encounters. Their pictures from the sets of Broken But Beautiful 3 have been doing rounds on the social media and we can't wait to watch the show, where the two actors will essay the roles of Agastya and Rumi.

A little is known about the backstory of the show but music composer and singer, Amaal Mallik's tweet has us looking forward to the teaser. Amaal Mallik has watched the teaser of Broken But Beautiful 3 and praised the two actors for their performance. While we guess we have to wait a bit more for the teaser, we can't help admiring the relatable and simple fashion looks of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from stills of the show. While Sidharth's fashion in the show is understated and cool, Sonia's outfits are cute and dainty. Speaking about Sonia Rathee first, her picture in the sleeveless white dress with yellow floral patterns, quite simply won us. She wore a pretty dress and the softly-curled tresses upped her look. In another picture from the sets, Sonia can be seen flaunted red separates with subtle patterns.

As for Sidharth Shukla, he made a strong case for shirts, tees, and distressed denim jeans. If Sonia Rathee's outfits are bright and lively, his outfits in the show follow muted colour palette. The actor has been seen flaunting wavy hairdo for the show. Stay tuned for more updates from Broken But Beautiful 3.

Pictures Source: ALTBalaji