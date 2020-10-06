Your Tuesday Fashion Roundup: Taapsee Pannu’s Breezy Dress, Hina Khan’s Sassy Separates, And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ever since work-from-home days, our demand for comfy clothes has been rising. However, that doesn't mean we don't want to dress up at all, we actually do. So, our wardrobe is somewhere between comfy regular clothes and stylish clothes and this Tuesday, we have curated a mixed bag of the most casual and absolutely stylish outfits. Taapsee Pannu, Hina Khan, Sophie Choudry, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Amyra Dastur inspired us and gave us Tuesday fashion goals. Let's take a look at their outfits and find our favourite pick of the day.

Courtesy:khamkhaphotoartist

Taapsee Pannu's Dress

Taapsee Pannu looked like a dream in her pretty dress, which we so loved. Posed against a backdrop of the azure pool, the colour of her dress actually blended with the hue of the pool and that's what made this picture so gorgeous. With this picture of hers, Taapsee inspired us to have a staycation. She wore a blue dress that was from the label, Lovebirds. She wore a sheer dress that was patterned and featured a knotted bow at the front. She paired her dress with complementing heels and wore dark shades. The makeup was fresh and natural with curly bob tresses. Was this picture insta-worthy? It sure was!

Amyra Dastur's Green Dress And Jacket

Amyra Dastur was spotted in the city in a stunning green dress but it was her military-green asymmetrical jacket that upped her dress look. It was a smart and sleeveless dress with a figure-flattering silhouette. The dress was textured and Amyra upped the sporty vibes by pairing her dress with white-hued sports shoes. She also accentuated her look with a delicate pendant and wore golden frames that went well with her dress. The actress wore a patterned blue mask and the side-parted long tresses completed her look. Well, with winters around the corner, Amyra Dastur's dress look with a jacket is what we want to ace.

Sophie Choudry's Shirt And Denims

Sophie Choudry's shirt and denim pairing looked awesome too and she was spotted walking her dog at a cobbled lane. The actress and singer wore a simple outfit that consisted of a breezy full-sleeved shirt and a pair of straight-fit denims. Her shirt was collared and accentuated by red-hued patterns. Sophie teamed her ensemble with sneakers and exuded comfy vibes. She also strictly followed the safety guidelines by sporting gloves and a mask. We thought her ensemble is ideal for working at home and shopping outings too.

Courtesy: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Hina Khan's Separates

Hina Khan once again inspired us with her latest Bigg Boss look. The actress wore separates, which were designed by Mohammed Mazhar. Her ensemble consisted of a blouse and voluminous skirt. The attire was accentuated by black and white patterns, which we so loved and she paired it with a crisp white jacket that made her ensemble look so awesome and added to the formal touch. The actress wore black-hued heels from the brand, Fyor. Her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and neon yellow eyeliner. The middle-parted highlighted bun rounded out her look.

Courtesy: Konkona Sensharma's Instagram

Konkona Sen Sharma's Shirt And Trousers

Konkona Sen Sharma's outfit was unconventional and anti-structure. She wore an outfit that came from Rishta by Arjun Saluja. It was a smart outfit and something you could wear at exhibitions and other events. The Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare actress wore a cobalt bomber shirt and teamed it with hakama trousers. She wore a blue high-neck shirt that had flared sleeves and a white-toned button-down. The black-hued flared trousers enhanced comfort quotient. The actress paired her ensemble with white shoes, which went well with her look. Konkona spruced up her look with hoops and the makeup was highlighted by muted brown lip shade. The long tresses completed her look.

We found Amyra Dastur's attire and look the best for it was comfy, smart, and seemed like almost all-occasion wear. Apart from her ensemble, we also liked the breezy dress of Taapsee Pannu's. Whose attire and look did you find the best? Let us know that.