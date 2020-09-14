On 2 Years Of Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu’s Suits Tell Us A Lot About Her Personality Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Anurag Kashyap with music by Amit Trivedi, Manmarziyaan was a refreshing take on modern love. The movie absolutely won the young audience, who appreciated the chemistry between Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. Taapsee Pannu (Rumi), Vicky Kaushal (DJ Sandh), and Abhishek Bachchan (Robbie) showed us the two kinds of love - one which is passionate and idealistic and the other which is calm, practical, and mature. They were brilliant and this movie was actually a tribute to writer-poet, Amrita Pritam. The writer's relationship with poet Sahir Ludhianvi and artist Imroz inspired Kanika Dhillon to present a refreshing take on love.

Taapsee Pannu as Rumi was the life of the movie. She was the free-spirited Rumi, who didn't think twice before speaking, impulsive and daring in love, and yet vulnerable and soft. Her character was layered and very well balanced. She brought alive the contrasts and while her character was somewhere playful and perceptive, her colour-blocked outfits also caught our attention and suited her character in the movie. Let's talk about her two colour-blocked outfits.

So, Taapsee Pannu's wardrobe mostly consisted of Patiala suits sans the dupattas. Her suits were mostly dipped in vibrant hues and her outfits were definitely a reflection of her personality. Keeping in mind that she is a hockey player in the movie and is feisty, the costume designer Prashant Sawant definitely incorporated the quirky quotient and sportiness to Taapsee's attire. While post her marriage in the movie, her outfits are shown more conservative in terms of hues and patterns. With lighter hues and subtle patterns in her suits post her marriage in the movie, the costume designer certainly showed us the beginning of conventional side of Taapsee. These conventional outfits stood in contrast with unconventional Patiala suits that she wore before her marriage. And in a way, her outfits highlighted her relationship with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in the movie. The patterned and bright outfits were a reflection of her impulsive side and the subdued pastel hues showed us her calmer side.

However, we found her bright, vibrant, and patterned Patiala suits more interesting and inspiring. The one suit, which she wore that had our attention, was her blue and red suit. The suit consisted of a plain blue kurta and floral-sprinkled red Patiala salwar. She accessorised her look with kadas. The second suit that we loved was also pretty similar in style except that the hues and prints were different. You must have seen this suit look in the movie when Abhishek Bachchan (Robbie) is scrolling down Taapsee Pannu's (Rumi's) Facebook page. In the picture, Taapsee is seen jumping with joy in her lime green kurta set. This suit of hers featured a lime green kurta and purple and blue intricately-patterned Patiala salwar. With plain kurtas and patterned salwar, her naïve and lively side for sure comes alive. She also wore sports shoes with this suit dismissing the sandals fashion and rather exuding her sporty side.

What we also loved about her suit looks in the first half of the movie was that her each look was also kept makeup-free. This added to the fuss-free side of Taapsee Pannu aka Rumi in Manmarziyaan. So, what do you think about Taapsee Pannu's looks in the movie? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Khamkha Photo Artist (tejInder singh khamkha) For Manmarziyaan