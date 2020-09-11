Taapsee Pannu’s Formal Attire Is What We Want To Update Our Upcoming Autumn Wardrobe With Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu not only exuded positive vibes in her picture but she also gave us perfect autumn wear. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and captioned it as, Let the sun shine on you!Rise and Smile !#KickstartTheDay #WorkLife." We totally loved her attire and look and this is just the attire we want to up our wardrobe with. So, let's decode her look.

So, Taapsee Pannu wore a black-hued skirt set that consisted of a top and skirt. Seated on the ledge of the window with Mumbai's cityscape in the backdrop, Taapsee was all-smiles. Her attire featured a top that had a v-neckline and was accentuated by overlapped detailing. She paired her full-sleeved top with a skirt. Taapsee's skirt was splashed in red, ivory, and blue hues and she teamed it with a pair of black pumps. Her pumps absolutely complemented her attire, which was belted.

Taapsee's makeup look was also meticulously done with contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and subtle kohl with eye shadow. She also painted her nails black. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar. Taapsee Pannu looked amazing in her dress. What do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram