Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Her Top 5 Stunning Sarees Which We Want To Invest In Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 1 August 1987 Taapsee Pannu is among the most celebrated Hindi film actresses today. She has delivered powerful performances in movies such as Thappad, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh, Pink, Naam Shabana, and more. She is a versatile actress and it is always a treat to watch her on-screen. Taapsee is also a fashion enthusiast and her fashion sense is so evolved and diverse like her movies. She wears the most eye-catching outfits and be it her in a traditional or fusion or western wear, her fashion game is consistently awesome. While, we can talk about Taapsee Pannu's dresses and fusion wear but today on her birthday, we would want to decode her five stunning saree looks. She was styled by Devki B. Take a look at her saree fashion.

Taapsee Pannu’s Colour-Blocked Saree For Thappad promotions, Taapsee Pannu donned a saree, which was colour-blocked and she looked amazing. Her saree came from the label, Kanelle and it was a beige-hued saree. It was a 3D-embroidered saree with frayed edges and a back embroidered blouse with Obi belt. Her saree was accentuated by delicate patterns and the blouse was plain red-hued. It was an elegant number and Taapsee teamed it with flat sandals. She upped her look with chic hoops and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl with winged effect. The middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her avatar. Taapsee Pannu’s Pink Saree For the Vikantan Cine Awards, Taapsee Pannu was dressed in a vibrant pink saree, which was by Raw Mango. It was a gorgeous saree that was draped in a nivi style and her silk brocade saree was accentuated by golden-toned motifs. Her saree was also enhanced by golden zari border and she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved pink blouse that went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with a classy gold watch and elaborate earrings, which were from Jaipur Gems. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and a tiny pink bindi. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Taapsee Pannu’s Ivory Saree At the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, Taapsee Pannu took our breath away in her ivory-toned saree that was Falguni and Shane Peacock. It was a jewel-toned saree, which was light with organza touches. The saree was beautifully embellished with mukaish-adorned pallu. It was an intricately-done number and she paired her saree with a halter blouse that featured sheer sleeves. She spruced up her traditional avatar with a nature-inspired ring and complementing geometrical-shaped earrings, which were from Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted bun hairdo completed her avatar. Taapsee Pannu’s Multi-Hued Saree Well, not just strictly traditional, Taapsee Pannu also flaunts contemporary saree looks. The actress looked stunning in a multi-hued saree, which she wore for a photoshoot. Her saree was designed by Abhinav Mishra and it was an orange, pink, and yellow saree. It was a striped saree and Taapsee gave it a modern touch by pairing her saree with a sleeveless white blouse. She upped her look with a white watch and wore delicate studs. Taapsee Pannu's makeup was accentuated by light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The braided bun rounded out her avatar. Taapsee Pannu’s Green Saree Taapsee Pannu exuded vintage regal vibes with her exquisite saree look. She wore this gorgeous saree for Gaurang Shah photoshoot. It was a handwoven saree, which was splashed in light green shade and featured white-toned floral accents. Her saree was meticulously pleated and enhanced by red and golden striped border. She paired her saree with a full-sleeved green blouse, which featured zari touches and pink striped sleeve ends. She wore a pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The makeup also featured a bindi and the curly flower-adorned bun wrapped up her look.

So, which saree of Taapsee Pannu's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy birthday, Taapsee Pannu!

Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram