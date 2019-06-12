Taapsee Pannu Inspires Us To Level Up Our Fashion Game With Her Eclectic On-duty Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu is all wrapped-up in the promotions of 'Game Over' and she has been giving us eclectic dress goals. Her promotional wardrobe is full of fun and gorgeous ensembles. Taapsee has been particularly making strong case for denims and skirts. However, it doesn't mean that she has no time for floral saris or sporty outfits. Styled by Devki B, Taapsee's attire game is only getting stronger with time. She has all our attention and has inspired us to experiment a lot when it comes to fashion. Here are oodles of style and outfit goals that Taapsee has given us. Let's decode her outfits and looks.

The Vibrant Separates

Taapsee wowed us with vibrant separates, which were designed by Vedika M. This ensemble of hers was flowy and made for an ideal resort wear. Dipped in pastel hues, Taapsee's attire exuded soothing vibes and it was unapologetically asymmetrical. Her block-printed attire was notched up by orange, white, pink, and yellow hues. We thought she looked like a dream and upped her fashion game with a checkered metallic jacket, which was full-sleeved and tied at the waist. She paired her colourful attire with beige sandals and accessorised her look with sleek danglers. The make-up was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones, and the signature wavy tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.

The Casual Outfit

Taapsee Pannu taught us how to sass up wardrobe essentials with this ensemble. She looked smart in her outfit, which came from the label, Notebook. Her attire was about colour-block and it made for a perfect ensemble for office or an outdoor event. Taapsee's attire came from the brand's High Summer 2019 Cuba Collection, and it consisted of an overlapping blue-hued textured tee and a high-waist rust red trousers. She paired her ensemble with studded and sassy black boots, which went well with her outfit. This time, Taapsee kept her look minimal and accessorised it with delicate studs and dark shades. The make-up was highlighted by a nude-toned lip shade and the side-parted ponytail completed her event look.

The Jacket Dress

Taapsee has really popularised the jacket dress and this one by Aapro was absolutely slay-worthy. She wore a block-printed tulle jacket dress, which was about sharp contrasts. The sleeveless dress of hers consisted of a checkered jacket that was crisp and structural and the tulle portion was wispy, pleated, and absolutely dreamy. Taapsee teamed her pretty ensemble with pointed pencil heels, which went well with her dress. She accessorised her look with dainty studs and the make-up was enhanced by a muted-toned lip shade. However, this time, Taapsee also gave us a different hairdo with a bun, which completed her stylish avatar.

The Floral Sari

This was one of the prettiest floral saris of this season and Taapsee was a vision in it. Taapsee took a brief departure from western outfits and gave us a minimal traditional number. Well, she was a vision to behold in her Varun Bahl sari, which we wished we had too. Taapsee's sari was nivi-draped and adorned with pastel floral accents. It was a nature-inspired number that was enhanced by an intricate border. Taapsee teamed her sari with a complementing sleeveless blouse and kept her accessory game strong. Her accessories included stunning studs, a light bangle, and eye-catching embellished hairpins. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar.

The Matching Pant Set

This was one of our favourite numbers so far. The actress notched up the comfort quotient with this pant set, which was minimal yet eye-catching. It was an understated outfit, which came from the label, Little Things. It was a Nancy top and Scarlet pants set from the brand, and her attire was crafted out of silk chanderi duo tone and lined with pure cotton. Taapsee looked stunning in this handwoven outfit. The actress paired her ensemble with printed pencil heels and accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and spruced up by a pink lip shade. The curly tresses wrapped up her event look.

The Colour-blocked Attire

Taapsee again showed us that her fashion game is diverse with this colour-blocked attire. This time, she played with earthy tones and gave us an ideal outfit for light informal events. Her ensemble came from the brand, Notebook. And Label Ritu Kumar. She wore a brown-hued Lexa shirt that was full-sleeved with a sharp flared silhouette and a cinched waist. The actress paired it with voluminous pristine white pants, which contrasted her top. She teamed her ensemble with beige sandals and accessorised her look with statement metallic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted low ponytail completed her on-duty avatar.

The Denim And Textured Attire

This time, Taapsee played with almost similar shades. She gave us an interesting office outfit, which we could easily ace. Her attire consisted of a denim shirt that was accentuated by criss-cross patterns. Her shirt was dipped in shades of blue and came from the label, Pause. She teamed her denim top with an asymmetrical-cut skirt that was black-hued and subtly-striped. Her skirt was from the label, Purple Paisley and featured overlapping and ruffled accents. Taapsee paired her ensemble with ivory studded sandals and her Linear drop earrings came from Arvino. The make-up was highlighted by a matte lip shade, mascara, and a pink eye shadow. She rounded out her look with a ponytail.

The Classic White & Blue Outfit

Taapsee Pannu's latest ensemble was a classic number with a retro twist. Her attire was about teaming of white and blue. She paired her off-shouldered and full-sleeved white top with high-waist blue denims. Her sheer crop top was ruffled and featured subtle accents and the denims were belted. This ensemble of hers came from Madison store. Her styling was old-fashioned too and she accessorised her look with metallic spiral hoops, which came from the label, Kira. With her vibrant red and blue bandana, she gave us a head scarf goal. The makeup was notched up by a pink lip shade and a blue eyeliner. Taapsee's high bun completed her chic avatar.

So, which attire of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.