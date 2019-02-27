TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Taapsee Pannu Has A Muted-toned Anti-trend Dress Idea For Cold Winters
Taapsee Pannu's style sense is characteristic and a class apart. She might wear the usual dresses and pants but her outfits are accentuated by the quirky quotient. She wore a muted-toned midi dress this time and totally aced the formal look. Taapsee looked gorgeous and we thought, her latest attire was a bit towards the anti-trend side. Let's decode her outfit and look.
So, Taapsee sported a dress, which featured full-sleeves with flared ends. She wore a contrasting number. The black asymmetrical border of her dress contrasted the significant olive green portion. Her dress came with a belt, which added a structure to her ensemble and her attire was also enhanced by black metallic studs. Taapsee paired her dress with black pencil heels, which went well with her dress.
Taapsee accessorised her look with delicate earrings, which notched up her look. Her John Jacobs spectacles gave her look a classy touch and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The curly hairdo completed and elevated her look. We thought Taapsee looked beyond amazing. What do you think about her look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.