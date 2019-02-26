Taapsee Pannu Stylishly Updates Her Formal Number With A Stole Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu played with contrasts stylishly and gave us a humble fashion goal. The seasoned actress, who will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan again on screen after 'Pink', wore a smart outfit, which we thought was perfect as office wear. Her attire was structural and something that girls with conservative fashion sense wouldn't have minded too.

So, the actress wore an ivory-hued sculptural top that was sleeveless and figure-flattering. It was a short top, which she paired with black trousers and she also draped a black stole around her neck. It was a smart and relatable look and Taapsee paired her ensemble with black-coloured pointed heels, which went well with her outfit.

She accessorised her look with black studs and wore her signature John Jacobs spectacles, which she has been wearing for 'Badla' promotions. The makeup was light, dewy-toned, and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her stylish look. So, how did you find Taapsee's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.