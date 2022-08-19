Decoding Taapsee Pannu’s Contemporary Fashion Game

Brocade Dress Image: Instagram Taapsee looked like a glam doll in a strapless brocade dress by designer Ashwin Thiyangarajan. She picked this ‘thoughtful' ensemble that was crafted with scrapped pieces of traditional brocade fabric. The contemporary dress featured a corset top that flowed into an exaggerated floral skirt. The Rashmi Rocket actress teamed up this color-coded outfit with golden earrings and kept her hair interesting with a messy bun.

Bralette Image: Instagram A bralette is one contemporary piece of clothing that could be teamed up with almost anything. For a photoshoot, Taapsee looked like Boss Babe in a monochrome outfit. She wore a sultry bralette with a black trench coat (don't miss the white lining detailing) and wide-legged pants. Her love for messy bun hairdo was seen with this look too!

Pantsuit Image: Instagram The pantsuit trend is reigning the contemporary fashion and looks like Bollywood divas too can't get enough of this boss lady outfit. Taapsee went for a classic three-piece black suit with a basic white shirt. The most catchy factor of her look was definitely a pair of black dress shoes. Also, hair tied in a messy bun is her inevitable style factor!

Achija Jacket Image: Instagram A top or overcoat with ethnic embroidery is a timeless trend and for contemporary fashion, it is working! The Thappad actress showcased her love for Kutchi Traditional weave by selecting an Achija jacket by the label Kiaayo. Taapsee layered the black turtleneck top and fitted denim!

Vibrant Co-Ord Set Image: Instagram For the perfect vacay vibes, Taapsee nailed the vibrant Co-Ord set by designer Varun Bahl. The breezy outfit featured a traditional Mughal-inspired jaali pattern all over. She elevated the fun-vibe look with statement handmade earrings.

Cotton Weaves Image: Instagram Is there anything timeless than an Indian saree? Nope. The talented star featured an outlandish Indian outlook on one of her offshore travels. Taapsee sported a simple white and golden cotton saree with an electric blue deep V-neck blouse. It was her chosen accessories including oxidized silver bangles, white sneakers, and cat-eye sunglasses that added a modern twist to her desi attire!

Sassy Stripes Image: Instagram Ms.Pannu always ensures to present her love for six yards on both, professional and off-duty looks. Trust her to always choose a different style route and nail it like a true diva. Taapsee looked flamboyant in a stripes saree which she clubbed with a sleeveless denim jacket. Working a denim jacket as a blouse was simply fantastic! For comfort, she put her best foot forward with white sneakers