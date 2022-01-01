Year Opener 2022: Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, And Other Will Convince You To Go For Bold Look Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

Sometimes, bold makeup is not enough; you need bold makeup too! So, this year, let's opt for fresh beginnings and get ready and do some awesome makeup. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were the actresses, who left us speechless with their makeup and hairdos. So, let's decode their look for some major makeup inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Visual Affairs Photography

Sanya Malhotra's Red Lip Shade And Curly Tresses

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanya Malhotra looked resplendent and her look was party-perfect with an embellished and red satin silk outfit by Sonaakshi Raaj. She matched her lip shade with the outfit and opted for a vibrant red lip shade. The cheekbones were subtly contoured and the kohl was impeccably applied with nude-pink eye shadow. The middle-parted curly tresses were highlighted and upped her look. It was a pretty bold look and she pulled it off like a piece of cake.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels

Deepika Padukone's Winged Eye And Bob Hairstyle

Deepika Padukone exuded vintage Hollywood glamour recently with her look for 83 screening. She wore an off-shouldered custom Gauri & Nainika's black gown and accessorised it with a gemstone neckpiece. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika made a strong case for winged eye makeup that she paired with pink eye shadow and lip shade. The side-parted highlighted bob hairdo rounded out her look. With this look, Deepika Padukone showed us how to make heads turn.

Picture Source: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pout And Ponytail

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a red-hued pyjama set that had K written on it. Her makeup was vibrant with a bright red lip shade and pout. The pink cheekbones spruced up her look and her eye makeup was light. The impeccable ponytail completed her look and Kareena sported this look for New Year's Eve party. She gave us cues on how to dress up for house parties.

Picture Source: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's Wine Lip Shade And Bun

Taapsee Pannu looked amazing in her white gown for the New Year's Eve party with her sister. She wore a sleeveless white gown and upped her look with a pair of statement gold earrings. The makeup was beautifully done with wine-red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The curly high bun with flicks rounded out her look and Taapsee Pannu left us speechless.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur

Vidya Balan's Brown Lip Shade And Wavy Ponytail

Vidya Balan looked glamorous in her black gown that came from the label, Tisha. She looked drop-dead gorgeous and her makeup was beautifully done, making her look a class apart. Her makeup was marked by brown lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and mascara with nude-pink eye shadow. The softly-curled ponytail wrapped up her look. She was styled by Who Wore What When and her makeup look convinced us that we shouldn't be shy while doing makeup.

So, whose makeup and hairstyle look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 14:15 [IST]