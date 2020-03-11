Taapsee Pannu Steals Our Attention With Her Floral Saree, Jewellery And Hairdo! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it fashion or films, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been impressing us with her perfect picks and it's only getting better day by day. The diva has won our hearts not just with her spectacular acting prowess but also with her gorgeous sartorial choices. Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to post a picture from her recent photoshoot. In the picture, the actress is seen sporting a bluish-green printed saree with on-point jewellery and hairstyle. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Taapsee Pannu donned a bluish-green saree by the noted designer Gaurang Shah and looked extremely stunning. Her beautiful saree was intricately accentuated by pretty yellow and red-hued floral prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a quarter-sleeved red blouse. The Thappad actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis and ring that featured green-hue detailing.

On the makeup front, Taapsee spruced up her look with minimal base marked by slightly contoured T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy red lip tint spruced up her look while the maroon bindi upped her ethnic look. The diva pulled back her curly highlighted tresses into a low bun and adorned it with an orange-hued mogra.

We absolutely loved Taapsee Pannu's gorgeous saree? What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Taapsee Pannu

