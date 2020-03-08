Women’s Day 2020: B-town Divas Who Have Not Just Raised Their Voices But Also The Fashion Bar Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March every year not just to fight for women's rights but also to honour their achievements and inspirational journey, Talking about the inspirational women, there are many divas in our Bollywood industry who have often raised their voices in support of women, be it relationship, health, fashion, or women's rights. These actresses have highly inspired us on the fashion front too.

So, as we celebrate women's day today, take a look at the inspiring divas, who have taken the fashion game to another level with their stunning outfits.

Pic Credit- Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In An Off-Shoulder Pink Dress

Known for her bold sartorial choices, Priyanka Chopra Jonas have often been seen supporting women and their rights by speaking up on social issues openly. At Golden Globes 2020, she sported an off-shoulder plunging-neckline pink gown, which came from the label Cristine Ottaviano. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her bodycon bold gown featured a long trail that added dramatic quotient to her look. The Sky Is Pink actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and choker neckpiece. Priyanka let loose her side-parted tresses and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and maroon lip shade spruced up her look.

Pic Credit- Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Yellow Slit Gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been supporting women when it comes to gender equality. At the last day of Good Newwz promotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a V-shaped neckline bright-yellow gown from the label Dundas. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her gown was accentuated by slit sleeves and thigh-high front slit and paired it with golden sandals. The band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Angrezi Medium actress upped her look with minimal jewellery from Kaj and multi-hued nail paint. Kareena let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and elevated her look with filled thick brows and light-pink lip shade.

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been the biggest advocate when it comes to women empowerment. At a recent press event, Sonam sported a black pantsuit from the label Dundas and exuded boss lady vibes. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved plunging neckline two-buttoned blazer, which was accentuated by intricate floral embroidery from red and golden hue. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it up with matching flared pants and completed her look with a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. The Neerja actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and pendant neckpiece from Bvlgari. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a loose ponytail and enhanced her look with kohled eyes, black-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credit: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif In A Floral Lehenga

Katrina Kaif has often given inspiring speech on gender equality. Katrina kickstarted Sooryavanshi promotions in a white-hued Sabyasachi lehenga, which was accentuated by pretty multi-hued florals. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired her lehenga with a cut-sleeved matching choli and draped an equally beautiful dupatta at the side. The actress completed her look with pink sandals and upped her look with gold-toned chandelier earrings. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink lip shade.

Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone In A Black Dramatic Gown

From her last film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone took a stand against acid attacks. At Femina Beauty Awards 2020, she donned a black gown and looked no less than a diva. It was a strapless mermaid gown, which featured plunging neckline. The heavily ruffled sleeves added dramatic quotient to her look while the silver-toned drop earrings and exquisite neckpiece upped her look. The Chhapaak actress let loose her beautiful tresses and spruced up her look with golden-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Pic Credit: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Pink Banarasi Saree

With her yoga postures and heath videos, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has highly inspired women on health front too. For a festival celebration, Shilpa opted for a pink silk banarasi saree, which came from the label Ekaya. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her sari was accentuated by golden leaf patterns. She draped the golden-striped pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with half-sleeved plain pink blouse. The Nikamma actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and bangle from Anmol Jewellers. She pulled back her tresses into a bun and adorned it with mogra. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, tiny bindi, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Pic Credit: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia In A Ruffle Kurta And Shrug

The only female gang leader in MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia have always been talking about women's rights and gender equality. Recently, she was seen in a peach-hued voluminous kurta, which was accentuated by subtle white checkered patterns and broad golden ruffle border. Styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, she layered her kurta with a flared-sleeved long ivory shrug that featured embellished dot prints. Neha's ensemble came from Pooja Shroff's collections and she upped her look with a choker neckpiece and plunging necklace from Amrapali, bangles from Rare Heritage, and ring from Anmol Jewellers. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Pointed brows, red bindi, highighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut In An Aqua Blue Saree

Kangana Ranaut always have strong messages for the women in the town. At one of the promotional rounds of Panga, she sported an aqua blue-hued saree from Raw Mango and looked extremely beautiful. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which featured midnight-blue and silver striped border. The diva paired her sari with a half-sleeved matching blouse and accessorised her look with floral earrings and heavy choker neckpiece from Anmol Jewellers. Kangana tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and wrapped her look with thick brows, blue kohl, blue eyeliner, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade.

Pic Credit: Devki B

Taapsee Pannu In A Floral Pantsuit

Taapsee Pannu has inspired women with her films like Pink, Thappad, Baby, Naam Shabana, and more. She is also often seen shutting down the trolls by giving witty replies. For one of the promotional rounds of Thappad, Taapsee Pannu opted for a floral pantsuit by Divyam Mehta that seemed perfect for informal meetings. It was a white suit, which was accentuated by pretty blue florals. Styled by Devki B, her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved open jacket and matching thigh-high pants. She paired her jacket with a V-shaped neckline white tee. Taapsee completed her look with black flip flops and went jewellery-free. She let loose her curly tresses and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade.

Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma In An Off-White Dress

Anushka Sharma has always been the voice for women when it comes to equal opportunities. At an event, Anushka donned a cuff-sleeved high-neck collar skin-hued dress. Her dress was accentuated by thigh-high front slit and and featured overlap detailing. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with funky earrings. The PK actress left her side-parted tresses loose and upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credit: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin In An Olive-Green Dress

Ever since, Kalki Koechlin announced her pregnancy, she has been giving major maternity fashion goals to all the would-be moms. Recently, the Sacred Games actress sported a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline olive-green dress by Naushad Ali, which was accentuated by intricate white prints. She let loose her side-parted short tresses and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

These divas definitely raised the fashion bar with their gorgeous outfits. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy International Women's Day!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Her Instagram Journey With A Sassy Gym Wear And Earring Look

Katrina Kaif Or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Who Pulled Off Black Corset Midi Dress Better?

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION