Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Her Instagram Journey With A Sassy Gym Wear And Earring Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on Instagram and the internet lost its calm. Well, Bebo's Instagram account was much-awaited and her first pic alone has set some serious fashion goals. So, the diva started her journey on an athleisure note and we couldn't take eyes off her. Let's decode her first Instagram account outfit that has won the netizens.

So, Kareena wore a Puma India ensemble and it was the ultimate gym wear we all need. Apart from her outfit, we also loved her sporty Puma accessory. However, we must talk about her ensemble first. So, Kareena Kapoor's attire consisted of a black-hued spaghetti top that was structured and matching black tights. She also wore a black hoodie jacket with her ensemble that was enhanced by golden sleeves.

The Angrezi Medium actress wore black sports shoes with her attire that complemented her ensemble. The accessory that took away our breath was her golden-toned Puma earring that we believe is going to dominate the athleisure market. The makeup was pink-toned with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow. The messy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion of her first Instagram post? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram and Puma India